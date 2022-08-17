Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.
