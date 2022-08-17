Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 15th total of 4,140,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 844,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $120,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J William Gurley sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $105,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Amplitude by 282.4% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Amplitude Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 24.16% and a negative net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.