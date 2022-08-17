DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.25 Per Share

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.27. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at $136.09 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $108.22 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.49.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,356,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

