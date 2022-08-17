Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 138.70 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 136.80 ($1.65), with a volume of 3710007 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.60 ($1.64).

Specifically, insider Sandra Stash bought 8,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,944 ($12,015.47). Also, insider Bradley Grafton Gray sold 185,439 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.57), for a total value of £241,070.70 ($291,288.91). Insiders have bought a total of 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,300 in the last three months.

The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -0.48%.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

