Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Marchex stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.19. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Marchex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,021,000 after purchasing an additional 821,126 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,732 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Featured Stories

