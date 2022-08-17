QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK) Price Target Cut to $6.00

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at DA Davidson to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 210.88% from the stock’s current price.

QualTek Services Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:QTEK opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43. QualTek Services has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

QualTek Services (NASDAQ:QTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. Equities analysts predict that QualTek Services will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QualTek Services during the second quarter worth about $93,000.

QualTek Services Inc provides communications infrastructure, power grid modernization, and renewable solutions to telecommunications and utilities industries in North America. The company operates through two segments, Telecom, and Renewables and Recovery Logistics. The Telecom segment engages in the installation, project management, maintenance, real estate, and site acquisition; fiber optic aerial and underground installation, fiber optic splicing, termination and testing, new installation, engineering, and fulfillment services to telecommunication companies; and electrical contracting, and utility construction and maintenance services to municipalities, electric membership cooperatives, and electric-utility companies.

