Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
