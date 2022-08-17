Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $5.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,858,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

