Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Benchmark to $39.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Medical to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of SEM opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $1,884,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

