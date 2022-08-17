SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Price Target Cut to $12.00

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSSGet Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SSSS. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SSSS opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 50.30, a quick ratio of 50.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 51.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 23.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growing, late stage, venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

