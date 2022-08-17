Barclays Increases Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $21.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

SGFY opened at $22.29 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,882,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,257,000 after buying an additional 890,181 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Signify Health by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,956,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Signify Health by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,437,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,372 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

