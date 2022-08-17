Barclays Increases Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $21.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.
Signify Health Stock Down 2.4 %
SGFY opened at $22.29 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.
Institutional Trading of Signify Health
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signify Health (SGFY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.