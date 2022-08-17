Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT Raised to $10.00 at Evercore ISI

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI to $10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SEAT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

SEAT opened at $9.79 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 256.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 234,041 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 489.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 205,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

