SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) PT Raised to $18.00

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $18.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a report on Monday.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $10.91 on Monday. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $48,466.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at $509,474.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Chris Whitehair bought 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,758.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 629,625 shares of company stock worth $4,481,354. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.