SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $15.75

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.
SLR Investment Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.06.
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
