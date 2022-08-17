SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) PT Lowered to $15.75

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Compass Point to $15.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.22 million, a P/E ratio of 75.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLR Investment

About SLR Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 59.8% during the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 105,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 39,612 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 75.8% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 168,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $384,000.

(Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.