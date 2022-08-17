Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cadre in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cadre’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Cadre Trading Up 3.2 %

CDRE opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. Cadre has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $118.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.56 million. Cadre had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cadre by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadre by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Company Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

