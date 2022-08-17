Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $35.00 at Guggenheim

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Guggenheim to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.81% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $22.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

