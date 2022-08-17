SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) PT Lowered to $6.50

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Colliers Securities to $6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SmartRent from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 6.92.

NYSE:SMRT opened at 3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.00 and its 200 day moving average is 5.06. SmartRent has a 12 month low of 3.22 and a 12 month high of 15.14.

In other news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SmartRent news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 77,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.70, for a total value of 439,139.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,919,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately 113,542,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,540,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,622,728 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SmartRent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SmartRent by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in SmartRent by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

