Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Benchmark to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RGTI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 10.33.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGTI opened at 5.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.47. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of 3.25 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.60, a current ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 49,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.56, for a total value of 227,197.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,162,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,341,848.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

