Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $20.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.33 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sun Country Airlines has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $36.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Featured Stories

