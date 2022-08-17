Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $28.00 at DA Davidson

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James upgraded Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.77 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,386,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,006,000 after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 786,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,959,000 after buying an additional 39,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after buying an additional 48,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

