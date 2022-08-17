Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) PT Lowered to $5.00

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.87% from the company’s previous close.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:STRC opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $565.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative net margin of 1,916.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarcos Technology and Robotics news, Director Brian D. Finn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 206,108 shares in the last quarter. Delta Air Lines Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $22,602,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 932.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,220,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,575 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 525.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 531,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

