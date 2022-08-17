DA Davidson Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $29.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.41% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Shares of SONO stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sonos by 71.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.
