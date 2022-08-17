Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIX. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $25.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,242,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,242,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 653,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,290,912 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.