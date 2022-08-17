Cowen Lowers Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Price Target to $7.00

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen to $7.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 244.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNCE. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Science 37 from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science 37 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Science 37 Stock Performance

Science 37 stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Institutional Trading of Science 37

Science 37 ( NASDAQ:SNCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Science 37 had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 56.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Science 37 will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Finally, Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc provides technology-based solutions to enable agile clinical trials and decentralized approaches. Its platform enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, and sponsors to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.

