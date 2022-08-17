ATB Capital Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank raised Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.20.
EIF opened at C$48.36 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47.
Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
