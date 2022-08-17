RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target Cut to $7.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at BTIG Research to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 107.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REAL. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Stock Performance

REAL opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $321.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 11,650.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RealReal will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $34,054.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. 13.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in RealReal by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.