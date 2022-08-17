Contrasting Reservoir Media (RSVR) and Its Competitors

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Reservoir Media to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media 14.48% 2.88% 1.52% Reservoir Media Competitors 1,122.32% -3.81% 100.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Reservoir Media has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reservoir Media’s peers have a beta of -0.14, meaning that their average stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Reservoir Media and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media $107.84 million $13.08 million 26.16 Reservoir Media Competitors $953.76 million -$70.76 million -6.95

Reservoir Media’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Reservoir Media. Reservoir Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reservoir Media and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Reservoir Media Competitors 14 146 325 4 2.65

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.78%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 41.66%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Reservoir Media, Inc. is a subsidiary of Reservoir Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.