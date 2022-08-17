Contrasting Wayfair (NYSE:W) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Wayfair has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Wayfair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Wayfair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 9 8 8 0 1.96 Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Wayfair and Grove Collaborative, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wayfair currently has a consensus target price of $96.38, suggesting a potential upside of 31.06%. Grove Collaborative has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.53%. Given Grove Collaborative’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Wayfair.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and Grove Collaborative’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair -7.72% N/A -21.54% Grove Collaborative N/A -22.81% -16.12%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and Grove Collaborative’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $13.71 billion 0.56 -$131.00 million ($9.30) -7.91 Grove Collaborative N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Grove Collaborative has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wayfair.

Summary

Grove Collaborative beats Wayfair on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

