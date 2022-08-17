Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.97. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 10,805,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMIGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

