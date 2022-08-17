Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.97. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 10,805,017 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

