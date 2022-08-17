Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.97. Chembio Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 10,805,017 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Down 2.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $25.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
