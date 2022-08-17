Head to Head Comparison: Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) & Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY – Get Rating) and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Telstra pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Telstra alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telstra and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telstra $15.21 billion 2.19 $1.21 billion N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone $108.29 billion 0.91 $10.51 billion $2.88 9.56

Profitability

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Telstra.

This table compares Telstra and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telstra N/A N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 9.78% 13.15% 4.92%

Volatility and Risk

Telstra has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telstra and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telstra 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone beats Telstra on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telstra

(Get Rating)

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo. The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, media, and digital content in prepaid and post-paid services, as well as operates call centers, Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network. It also provides network capacity and management, unified communications, cloud, industry solutions, integrated and monitoring services to government and large enterprise customers; builds and manages digital platforms; and provides telecommunication products and services to other carriers, carriage service providers, and internet service providers. In addition, the company operates the fixed passive network infrastructure, including data centers, exchanges, poles, ducts, pits and pipes, fiber network, and mobile towers; provides wholesale customers with access to network infrastructure; provides long-term access to components of infrastructure and network services under the infrastructure services agreement and commercial contracts; and designs and constructs fiber, exchanges, and other infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Australian and Overseas Telecommunications Corporation Limited and changed its name to Telstra Corporation Limited in April 1993. Telstra Corporation Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

(Get Rating)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services. Its Regional Communications Business segment provides intra-prefectural communications services, and FTTH and other services. The company's Long Distance and International Communications Business segment offers inter-prefectural communications services, international communications services, and services related to the solutions business and related services. This segment primarily provides cloud, data center, migration and maintenance support, IT system building, professional security, ICT, network, managed, mobile connectivity, and other services, as well as teleconference, web conference, and video conference services. Its Data Communications Business segment offers network system and system integration services comprising ERP services, ICT outsourcing, consulting, system design and development, and other services. The company's Other Business segment engages in the acquisition, development, construction, lease, and management of real estate; design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities; development of smart energy solutions and energy management systems; credit card transaction settlement activities; development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; billing and collection of charges for communications and other activities; design and development of systems; finance; and technology transfer and technical consulting businesses. It also sells telecommunications equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.