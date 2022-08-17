PowerSchool (PWSC) and Its Competitors Financial Review

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PowerSchool to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million -$33.77 million -57.13 PowerSchool Competitors $1.82 billion $287.44 million 32.04

PowerSchool’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

60.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PowerSchool and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67 PowerSchool Competitors 1631 11250 24157 527 2.63

PowerSchool presently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 26.22%. Given PowerSchool’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71% PowerSchool Competitors -90.50% -65.25% -9.44%

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

