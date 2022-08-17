Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($1.70) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the technology company will earn ($1.70) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.21) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of OPNT opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other news, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $44,164.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,751 shares of company stock worth $304,412 in the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

