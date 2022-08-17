Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inspired Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Inspired Entertainment Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Inspired Entertainment
In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 184,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 130.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.3% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 301.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
