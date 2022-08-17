Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of H&R Block in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in H&R Block by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

