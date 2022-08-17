COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of COMSovereign in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for COMSovereign’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for COMSovereign’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

COMSovereign Trading Down 14.6 %

Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

About COMSovereign

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMS. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter worth about $2,214,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

