COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of COMSovereign in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for COMSovereign’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for COMSovereign’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
COMSovereign Trading Down 14.6 %
Shares of COMSovereign stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign
About COMSovereign
ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on COMSovereign (COMS)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.