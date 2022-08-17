Raymond James Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Minto Apartment (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Minto Apartment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. Raymond James also issued estimates for Minto Apartment’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

