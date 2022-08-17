Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.
Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.
In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 207,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
