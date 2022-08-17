Research Analysts Offer Predictions for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DMAC)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.63) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC opened at $1.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 620.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, major shareholder Koch Thomas Von acquired 207,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,605.42. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,855,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,249.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

