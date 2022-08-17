Ulta Beauty, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $4.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $20.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2023 earnings at $19.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.30 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $407.26 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $438.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $393.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.