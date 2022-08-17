Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Genesco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genesco in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genesco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Genesco stock opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Genesco has a 12 month low of $48.54 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $893.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Genesco by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

