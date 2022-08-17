Analysts Set Expectations for Achieve Life Sciences, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Achieve Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.03) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.11) EPS.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:ACHV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.29). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 198.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Achieve Life Sciences

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.