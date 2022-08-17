Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Equities researchers at Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.
Allegiant Travel Stock Performance
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $111.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12.
Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
