Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Melius

Equities researchers at Melius started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $111.91 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $102.99 and a one year high of $215.48. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12.

Insider Transactions at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $104,899.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $259,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,282,000 after acquiring an additional 105,120 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 291.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 69,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

