Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

KELYA opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $695.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $201,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 36.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,775 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

