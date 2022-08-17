ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 11th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$603.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$593.15 million.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian reduced their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ATS Automation Tooling Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.86.

TSE:ATA opened at C$46.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.50. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$30.60 and a 1 year high of C$53.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.15.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

(Get Rating)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.