Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £158

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from £156 ($188.50) to £158 ($190.91) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14,055.00.
Flutter Entertainment Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $43.71 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Flutter Entertainment Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flutter Entertainment (PDYPY)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.