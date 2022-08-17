Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 200 ($2.42) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Shares of TTBXF stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.24.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.