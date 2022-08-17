Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$0.80

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.46.

USAS stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

