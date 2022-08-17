Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT Raised to £128 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £126 ($152.25) to £128 ($154.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PDYPY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £161 ($194.54) to £156 ($188.50) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £134.50 ($162.52) to £138.20 ($166.99) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14,055.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDYPY opened at $65.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.71 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

