Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $17.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

About Pan American Silver

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.