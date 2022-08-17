Melius Initiates Coverage on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Stock analysts at Melius initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen cut Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.85.

Shares of SAVE opened at $24.68 on Monday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 302,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 214,809 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.8% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

