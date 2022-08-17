National Bank Financial Lowers Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.
Maverix Metals Stock Performance
Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $564.34 million, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Maverix Metals Company Profile
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.