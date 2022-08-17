National Bank Financial Lowers Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target to C$6.50

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Maverix Metals Stock Performance

Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $564.34 million, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,763,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after purchasing an additional 499,070 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Maverix Metals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

