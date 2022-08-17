Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Maverix Metals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Maverix Metals
Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
