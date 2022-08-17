Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$7.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMX. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $3.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $564.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 27.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

