Brokerages Set Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) PT at $28.56

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.56.

KMT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kennametal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Kennametal by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kennametal by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kennametal by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 501,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $27.62 on Friday. Kennametal has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.90.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $530.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Stories

